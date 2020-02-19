Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll from coronavirus in China exceeds 2,000

    19 February 2020, 09:45

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Death toll from coronavirus in China exceeded 2,000 people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to China’s State Health Committee, 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Mainland China as of 24:00 February 18, 1,693 in Hubei province, including 136 deaths (132 in Hubei). 1,824 people were discharged from hospitals (1,266 in Hubei).

    As per the authorities’ latest data, the total number of those infected with coronavirus in China reached 74,185, with 2,004 fatalities and 14,376 recoveries. More than 135,000 people had close contact with those infected and are under medical supervision now.

    Hong Kong reported 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 10 cases were registered in Macao, 22 in Taiwan and 76 in XUAR.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    China
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events