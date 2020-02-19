Death toll from coronavirus in China exceeds 2,000

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Death toll from coronavirus in China exceeded 2,000 people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to China’s State Health Committee, 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Mainland China as of 24:00 February 18, 1,693 in Hubei province, including 136 deaths (132 in Hubei). 1,824 people were discharged from hospitals (1,266 in Hubei).

As per the authorities’ latest data, the total number of those infected with coronavirus in China reached 74,185, with 2,004 fatalities and 14,376 recoveries. More than 135,000 people had close contact with those infected and are under medical supervision now.

Hong Kong reported 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 10 cases were registered in Macao, 22 in Taiwan and 76 in XUAR.