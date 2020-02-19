Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll from coronavirus in China exceeds 2,000

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 February 2020, 09:45
Death toll from coronavirus in China exceeds 2,000

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Death toll from coronavirus in China exceeded 2,000 people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to China’s State Health Committee, 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Mainland China as of 24:00 February 18, 1,693 in Hubei province, including 136 deaths (132 in Hubei). 1,824 people were discharged from hospitals (1,266 in Hubei).

As per the authorities’ latest data, the total number of those infected with coronavirus in China reached 74,185, with 2,004 fatalities and 14,376 recoveries. More than 135,000 people had close contact with those infected and are under medical supervision now.

Hong Kong reported 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 10 cases were registered in Macao, 22 in Taiwan and 76 in XUAR.


China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year