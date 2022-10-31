Go to the main site
    Death toll from cable bridge collapse in India’s Gujarat up to over 90 - TV

    31 October 2022, 08:46

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM More than 90 people reportedly died in a cable bridge collapse in India’s Gujarat, NDTV reported on Sunday.

    According to the television channel, the death toll stands at 91. Some 70 people were taken to hospital. Most of those killed in the accident are women, children and elderly people, Gujarat’s authorities said, TASS reports.

    The 140-year-old cable bridge across the Machchhu river in the Morbi area collapsed when some 500 people were on it. More than 100 people fell into the river. The bridge had been under an overhaul for several years to be opened four days ago.

    The rescue operation continues.


    Photo: EPA-EFE
