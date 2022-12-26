Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to 31

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The death toll from the blizzard that hit several regions of the United States has risen to 31, WAM reports.

And the US authorities announced that 31 storm-related deaths had been confirmed in 9 states, including 4 people who died in Colorado and at least 12 in New York state, indicating that the toll is likely to rise.

The storm led to the trapping of some residents inside their homes due to the drift of accumulated snow and caused power outages to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

The US National Weather Service said about 60 percent of the US population has been warned of the storm.





Photo: wam.ae