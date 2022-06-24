Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake climbs to 1,150

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 June 2022, 15:15
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake climbs to 1,150

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - The death toll from Tuesday's earthquake in Afghanistan has risen to 1,150, an official said.

At least 1,600 people have been wounded in the magnitude 6.1 quake which shook the country's east, Abdul Wahid Rayan, a senior Taliban official and director general of state-run Bakhtar News Agency, told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Some 1,800 houses have collapsed, he added.

Rescue workers continue clearing the rubble to release the injured and recover bodies.

Humanitarian aid from Pakistan, Qatar, and Iran has arrived in the country, the official said.

Paktika and Khost are the most affected Afghan provinces where several villages were completely destroyed by the deadly earthquake.

According to the locals, mass funerals were held on Wednesday.

«Our houses have collapsed and we are forced to live under the open sky,» said Jamatullah, a local resident in Paktika, speaking to Anadolu Agency on the phone.

The injured have been transferred to hospitals, with some people in critical condition.

«We need food and shelter,» said Khalid Zadran, spokesman of Kabul police, in a tweet.

On Wednesday, the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan announced an aid package of 1 billion Afghanis (over $11 million) for the victims.

However, the country is cash-strapped after the exit of foreign forces last August and the fall of the US-backed Kabul administration.


Incidents    Natural disasters   World News   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches