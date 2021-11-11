Death toll from adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka rises to 25

COLOMBO. KAZINFORM The death toll from the adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka rose to 25 on Thursday while over 200,000 people had been affected, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) said in its latest update.

According to official figures, one person was reported missing and seven people were injured as heavy rains and strong winds lashed out across the country since last weekend, Xinhua reports.

Twenty-three houses were fully damaged while 1,253 were partially damaged, the DMC said.

The Meteorology Department earlier this week issued a «red alert» for several areas as further rains and winds were expected in the coming days. A landslide warning was also issued for 10 districts including Colombo.

DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili said there was an increase in water levels in several major rivers as well and a red notice was issued over the water levels rising in many reservoirs and rivers.

People who live in the irrigation areas and downstream areas were asked to be cautious.

The Meteorology Department said that more rains were expected in several areas of the country in the coming days and people were urged to be cautious as this could cause floods in low-lying areas.

The Sri Lanka Navy said it had deployed relief teams to flood-prone areas for search and rescue operations in the event of a weather-related disaster.



