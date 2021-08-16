Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti rises to 1,297

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 August 2021, 18:55
Death toll from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti rises to 1,297

SANTO DOMINGO. KAZINFORM The death toll from the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday rose to 1,297, the country's civil protection agency reported on Sunday.

A breakdown of the fatalities in terms of departments shows that 1,054 people were killed in Sud, 122 in Nippes, 119 in Grand'Anse, and two in Nord-Ouest, the Haitian Civil Protection Service said on Twitter, Xinhua reports.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Sunday that it was necessary to «work together» in the face of the «extremely serious situation» following the earthquake, which has also left some 5,700 injured.

photo

«As soon as I landed, I met victims of the earthquake. Doctors, rescuers, and paramedics are arriving to provide assistance from the Cayes airport. A harsh and sad reality that we must face with courage,» the prime minister said on Twitter.

photo

He noted that various teams are on the ground to «provide help and assistance to victims» and called for a speedy action to respond to the crisis.

photo

photo

photo


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study