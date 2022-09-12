Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Death toll from 6.8-magnitude quake in China's Sichuan rises to 93
12 September 2022, 13:22

CHENGDU. KAZINFORM A total of 93 people have died and 25 remain missing after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County and neighboring areas in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sept. 5, local authorities said Monday, Xinhua reports.

According to the rescue headquarters, 55 of the fatalities occurred in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, where Luding is located, while 38 deaths were reported in Ya'an City as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

Among the missing people, nine were in Luding, and 16 were in Shimian County in Ya'an.

Photo: www.indiatvnews.com



