Death toll climbs to ten due to adverse weather in Volga region, Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Ten individuals died and seventy six persons were injured as a result of the bad weather in the Volga Federal District, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS, Kazinform reports.



«Ten persons died and seventy six were injured in total as a result of hazardous weather phenomena passing on the territory of the Volga region,» the press service informed.

Hazardous weather phenomena with wind gusts up to 27 meters per second are affecting eight regions of the Volga Federal District since July 29.