Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Death toll climbs to 68, damage spreads in typhoon-hit Japan

    15 October 2019, 12:26

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese rescuers on Tuesday raced against the clock to save more than a dozen people still missing after a catastrophic typhoon over the weekend killed at least 68 people and paralyzed numerous areas with flooding.

    At least 15 others remain unaccounted for after Typhoon Hagibis brought record-breaking rainfall to huge swathes of the country, according to a tally by Keyodo News, based on information provided by authorities in each region.

    Japan is still scrambling to get a complete picture of the damage. The infrastructure ministry said embankment collapses affecting 47 rivers in 66 locations had been confirmed as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, but officials said the scale of damage remains unclear as they cannot reach some areas due to very high water levels.

    The most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades also caused mudslides, and electricity and water outages in various parts of the country.

    A total of 146 mudslides were reported in 19 of Japan's 47 prefectures, while nearly 10,000 homes have been hit by muddy flood water, according to government officials.

    As people return home and start cleanups, government officials urged them to protect themselves against infections by wearing masks and gloves and using sanitizing agents.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future