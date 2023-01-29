Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll climbs to 24 as tropical storm batters Madagascar

29 January 2023, 11:45
Death toll climbs to 24 as tropical storm batters Madagascar

KIGALI. KAZINFORM The death toll from a severe tropical storm that devastated parts of Madagascar has risen to 24, with another 21 people missing, authorities said.

Storm Cheneso first made landfall in northeastern Madagascar on Jan. 19, dumping heavy rain and causing flash floods as it gradually moved southwest, Anadolu Agency reports.

«In all, Cheneso has affected 17 of the island’s 22 regions,» Madagascar’s Office for Risk and Disaster Management said in an update on Friday night.

The number of people affected has climbed to 73,377, including at least 35,677 displaced.

More than 23,600 houses were flooded and at least 500 others completely destroyed, the statement added.

Public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, health facilities, and schools, has also suffered extensive damage.

More heavy rainfall is forecast in the west, northwest, and east of Madagascar over the coming days, according to the agency.

In January 2022, tropical storm Ana killed more than 80 people in Madagascar, Mozambique, and Malawi.

Фото: aa.com.tr


Related news
At least 2 dead, 122 injured as 5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations
The ants learning to sniff out cancer in humans
Теги:
Read also
At least 2 dead, 122 injured as 5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 20,000 ahead of lifting of indoor mask mandate
Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations
ANSA: COVID deaths down 30%, cases down 26% in a week
Children's immune response to coronavirus fast but doesn't last: Australian research
The ants learning to sniff out cancer in humans
Many flights canceled at Germany’s Dusseldorf airport due to strike
Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan sweeps 20 medals at the Asian U22 Boxing Championships
2 Kazakhstani Rybakina for the first time in WTA Top 10
3 Kazakhstan celebrates 2nd victory at Junior Women’s World Hockey Champs
4 January 29. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
5 Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

News