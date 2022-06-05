Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Death toll climbs to 128 from heavy rains in Brazil

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 June 2022, 12:15
RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The death toll from heavy rains in Recife, capital of the Brazilian state of Pernambuco, and its metropolitan area has risen to 128, local authorities said Friday, Xinhua reports.

Over 9,300 people have been evacuated and 34 municipalities have declared a state of emergency, Pernambuco Governor Paulo Camara said at a press conference.

Camara added that rescue efforts for possible survivors have come to an end.

Pernambuco has recorded heavy rains since last week, which intensified over the weekend, killing more than 100 people, mostly in foothills that suffered major landslides.

The state government will compensate the families of the deceased and will give 1,500 reals (about 312 U.S. dollars) to all those displaced by the rains, many of whom lost all their property.

The rains also affected the Brazilian states of Sergipe, Alagoas, Paraiba and Rio Grande do Norte.


