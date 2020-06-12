Death rate decreases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The death rate in Kazakhstan made 31,200 in the first quarter that is 7.5% less than in the same period of 2019, ranking.kz repots.

61.4% (19,200) of deaths fall on urban population, 38.6% (12,000) accounts for rural population. The data shows that more men died than women.

The most deaths were recorded in East Kazakhstan with 3,300 against 3,700 recorded in 2019. Then comes Almaty region with 3,200 deaths, Karaganda with 3,100.

13 out of 17 regions reported decrease in mortality, while four regions reported slight growth. The main cause of deaths in Kazakhstan is circulatory illnesses up to 23.7% or 7,400. Cancer accounts for 1.7% deaths, respiratory system diseases claimed 11.7% of lives.