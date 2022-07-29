Deaf dancers from N Kazakhstan reach World Championships of Performing Arts finals

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan Dancing Ensemble SENSITIVE has qualified for the final stage of the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held in California, U.S., Kazinform reports.

Apart from the main competition, the ensemble will make a presentation of the home country.

Artistic Director of the ensemble Olga Rostovshikova and renowned Kazakh record-holder Sergey Tsyrulnikov participated in the performance.

The 25th jubilee WCOPA will finish on July 31.

The event brought together more than 3,000 contestants from 72 countries of the world.

The dancers of SENSITIV ensemble are deaf or hard of hearing. The only and unique ensemble will mark its 16th anniversary this year. The dancers have repeatedly become winners of various international competitions.





Photo: instagram.com/dance_theater_sensitive_deaf



