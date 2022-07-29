Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deaf dancers from N Kazakhstan reach World Championships of Performing Arts finals
29 July 2022 11:30

Deaf dancers from N Kazakhstan reach World Championships of Performing Arts finals

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan Dancing Ensemble SENSITIVE has qualified for the final stage of the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held in California, U.S., Kazinform reports.

Apart from the main competition, the ensemble will make a presentation of the home country.

Artistic Director of the ensemble Olga Rostovshikova and renowned Kazakh record-holder Sergey Tsyrulnikov participated in the performance.

The 25th jubilee WCOPA will finish on July 31.

The event brought together more than 3,000 contestants from 72 countries of the world.

The dancers of SENSITIV ensemble are deaf or hard of hearing. The only and unique ensemble will mark its 16th anniversary this year. The dancers have repeatedly become winners of various international competitions.





Photo: instagram.com/dance_theater_sensitive_deaf


Related news
Rains and heat subsidence forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
Emigration from Kazakhstan decreases for 3rd year in a row
Georgian PM got acquainted with AIFC activities
Read also
Rains and heat subsidence forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
Kazakhstan reveals roster for World Athletics Junior U20 Championships 2022
Emigration from Kazakhstan decreases for 3rd year in a row
Georgian PM got acquainted with AIFC activities
Over 24,000 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19 and pneumonia
Almost 141,000 pregnant women fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Over 5 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
Christian Scaroni signs with Astana Qazaqstan Team to the end of 2022
Popular
1 12 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
2 Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
3 13,820 secondary school places set to be created in Almaty by yearend
4 3 Kazakhstani athletes to compete at Canoe Slalom World Championships
5 Backstage magicians of Astana Opera

News

Archive