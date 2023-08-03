Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Deadly poisoning of children in Karaganda: main cause yet to be determined

    3 August 2023, 17:12

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Following the test results, food poisoning was not confirmed as the cause of mass poisoning of children at the Children’s Special Social Services Center in Karaganda region, the health office of the region said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The samples were sent for extensive testing to determine the real cause of poisoning.

    According to the department, two more children admitted have been discharged following improvement in overall condition.

    «Nine children (six in the intensive care unit, three in the neuroinfectious unit) are under hospital treatment. Their condition is considered as stable, not worsening,» the department said.

    On July 30, several children were poisoned at the Children’s Special Social Services Center of Karaganda region. It was reported that one child died and six more ended up in intensive care.

    Earlier Azhar Giniyat, Kazakh health minister, said intestinal infection tests came back negative.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Healthcare Karaganda
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Special commission to conduct all-round investigation into cause of Kazakhstanskaya mine incident
    Search for 5 workers of burning coal mine in Karaganda rgn continues
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    2 Kazakhstan budgets KZT 21 bln for heating season in 4 regions
    3 President Tokayev completes official visit to Vietnam
    4 President Tokayev meets Head of Bac Ninh Provincial Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Nguyen Anh Tuan
    5 3rd Saudi Green Initiative Forum to take place on December  4