Deadly poisoning of children in Karaganda: main cause yet to be determined

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Following the test results, food poisoning was not confirmed as the cause of mass poisoning of children at the Children’s Special Social Services Center in Karaganda region, the health office of the region said, Kazinform correspondent reports.



The samples were sent for extensive testing to determine the real cause of poisoning.

According to the department, two more children admitted have been discharged following improvement in overall condition.

«Nine children (six in the intensive care unit, three in the neuroinfectious unit) are under hospital treatment. Their condition is considered as stable, not worsening,» the department said.

On July 30, several children were poisoned at the Children’s Special Social Services Center of Karaganda region. It was reported that one child died and six more ended up in intensive care.

Earlier Azhar Giniyat, Kazakh health minister, said intestinal infection tests came back negative.