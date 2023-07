Dead trees reportedly catch fire outside Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Dead trees reportedly caught fire outside the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the reported fire at 9:12 am Astana time. The dead woods caught fire between Korgalzhyn highway and Kosshy by-pass motorway.

22 firefighters were summoned to the scene to extinguish the blaze.