Dead seals found ashore the Caspian Sea

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Four young dead Caspian seals were found washed ashore the Caspian Sea on April 19 and one more seal on April 20, the Facebook account of the press secretary of the forestry and wildlife committee of the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry of Kazakhstan , Saken Dildakhmet, reads.

The seals presumably died during the fall as they were found severely decomposed.