Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Dead seals and fish were discovered approximately 1.5 kilometers away from Fort-Shevchenko Port in Mangystau region, Kazinform learned from Mangystaumedia.kz.

The carcasses of the dead seals, sturgeons and mullets were found on the coast stretching for several hundred meters.

According to the regional ecology department, all required samples have already been taken. The carcasses of the animals and fish will be sent for examination.

So far, the ecologists have not named the preliminary causes of the death of animals and fish.

Recall that carcasses of dead seals were already found on the Caspian coast at the end of 2022. As the Fisheries Committee explained, mass die-off of the animals was caused by virus-associated acute pneumonia.