Days of Uzbek Culture held in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roundtable meetings, exhibitions and master classes were held in Kazakhstan to mark to the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh-Uzbek diplomatic relations, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Culture an Sport.

The Kazakh audience was offered a short-length film ‘Tea’ with descriptive audio track in the Kazakh language. Leading soloists and creative teams of Uzbekistan participated in a gala-concert held in the Kalibek Kuanyshbayev Music and Drama Theatre,

«Today we are not just neighbors, economic partners and allies within international organizations. We are fraternal nations with a common centuries-long history, culture and traditions. We expand our cooperation and strengthen it. The organization of the Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan is just only one of the proofs of our firm commitments and principles voiced. I am confident that in future our countries will implement a large number of projects, and our friendship and mutual support will be only enhanced,» Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev said.

The Uzbek side thanked the Kazakh Ministry for the support in organization of the events and noted high interest in the projects and initiatives of Kazakhstan.





Photo: gov.kz



