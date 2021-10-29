Go to the main site
    Days of Kazakhstan Tourism held at EXPO 2020 Dubai

    29 October 2021, 11:03

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM Kazakh Tourism National Company organized the Days of Kazakhstan Tourism at the nation al pavilion at the now-running EXPO 2020 Dubai international exhibition, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service reports.

    All those present admired the atmosphere created there. Sazgen sazy folklore and ethnographic ensemble performed national kyuis and world hits on national instruments. The tourists were also impressed by the World Painting unique project. All those willing may paint on the canvas there which is purposed to bring people together around the common idea – to reflect preservation of four elements on earth. 150,000 people are expected to take part in the project to turn it into the largest art object.


    Besides, an exhibition of well-known artist and activist of the anti-nuclear movement Karipbek Kuyukov took place there. His works are devoted to the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk testing ground.

    An investment roundtable on tourist industry projects was held there for large UAE companies, holdings and investment funds. It was organized with support of Kazakh Embassy in the UAE, Kazakh Tourism, Kazakh Invest, KIDF, Samruk Kazyna. The investors were interested most in the Aktau resort tourism projects and mountain skiing projects in Almaty region.

    Kazakh Tourism also held a B2B roundtable for Kazakhstani and UAE tour operators. Big UAE tour operators confirmed readiness to collaborate and increase tourist flow between the two countries. The corresponding memos were signed.



    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

