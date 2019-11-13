Go to the main site
    Days of Kazakhstan Medicine kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

    13 November 2019, 12:18

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Days of Kazakhstan Medicine kicked off in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. More than 100 delegates from Kazakhstan led by Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov will visit the neighbor republic from November 13 to 14, Kazinform reports.

    The delegation includes the representatives of the Ministry of Healthcare, leading medical universities, governmental and private healthcare organizations, higher education institutions, pharmaceutical producers and medical community of Kazakhstan.

    The Days of Kazakhstan Medicine in Kyrgyzstan is the event aimed at strengthening the cooperation between Kazakh and Kyrgyz healthcare systems. It is the opportunity to expand interaction between medical organizations, to exchange expertise and knowledge, innovations and technologies etc.

    Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov addressed the participants with a speech of welcome. He noted a high level of cooperation, common historical and cultural toots of the two states as well as the importance of organizing the events contributing to the strengthening and development of mutual relations.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

