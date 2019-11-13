Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Days of Kazakhstan Medicine kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 November 2019, 12:18
Days of Kazakhstan Medicine kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Days of Kazakhstan Medicine kicked off in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. More than 100 delegates from Kazakhstan led by Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov will visit the neighbor republic from November 13 to 14, Kazinform reports.

The delegation includes the representatives of the Ministry of Healthcare, leading medical universities, governmental and private healthcare organizations, higher education institutions, pharmaceutical producers and medical community of Kazakhstan.

The Days of Kazakhstan Medicine in Kyrgyzstan is the event aimed at strengthening the cooperation between Kazakh and Kyrgyz healthcare systems. It is the opportunity to expand interaction between medical organizations, to exchange expertise and knowledge, innovations and technologies etc.

Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov addressed the participants with a speech of welcome. He noted a high level of cooperation, common historical and cultural toots of the two states as well as the importance of organizing the events contributing to the strengthening and development of mutual relations.

Coronavirus   Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty