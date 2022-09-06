Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Days of Kazakh culture kick off in Russia

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 September 2022, 18:49
ASTRAKHAN. KAZINFORM – The Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Russia celebrating 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries kicked off with a grand festive concert at the Astrakhan State Theatre of Opera and Ballet, Kazinform cites the press office of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

Opening the event, Deputy Governor of Atyrau region Kairat Nurtayev and Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Culture Committee Kumis Seitova highlighted the importance of the celebrations and noted that the brotherly nations Kazakhstan and Russia share a common multi-century history, economic ties, and common cultural and spiritual space.

In his part, Deputy Governor – Chairman of Astrakhan region’s government Oleg Knyazev said that the two countries are connected with the close, allied, and friendly relations.

The participants of the event enjoyed the performances of the orchestra of folk instruments named after Kurmangazy, as well as dombra players Saken Turyssbekov, Batyrzhan Myktybayev, and Aigul Ulkenbayeva, lead soloist of Astana Opera Theatre Saltanat Akhmetova, and others.

The Days of Culture of Kazakhstan are to be celebrated on September 8 in Kazan as well as on September 13 in Moscow,

Photo: www.kazembassy.ru




