    Days of Kazakh Cinematography held in Moscow

    21 August 2023, 09:55

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM From August 18 through August 20, the capital city of Russia hosted the Days of Kazakh Cinematography, Kazinform reports.

    The audience were presented five films: Shal (Old Man) by Yermek Turssynov, Zhangak TaL (Walnut Tree) by Yerlan Nurmukhambetov, Mukagali by Bolat Kalymbetov and Zhauzhurek Myn Bala and Anaga Zhol (A Road to Mother) by Akan Satayev.

    «We started with the countries that are historically and territorially close to us. Everyone loves and remembers Kazakh films since the USSR times. Kazakhstan’s cinematography has been developing very actively in recent years. We see that the films by Kazakh directors receive awards at many international festivals. We see what a success it is and, of course, we are happy to acquaint our viewers with such successful works,» Acting Director General of Roskino Yekaterina Naumova says.

    According to organizers, the audience enjoyed the brightest works of Kazakh film directors – dramas, historical films and comedies – awarded at the international film festivals in the last decade.

    The event is organized by Roskino under the support of the Ministry of Culture of Russia as part of the Foreign Cinema Days project.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia Culture
