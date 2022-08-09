9 August 2022 18:13

Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeev met with Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Askar Umarov, KABAR reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the main areas of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in the information sphere, including the implementation of the proposal of the presidents of the Central Asian countries on the creation of a single information space in the region, expressed during the Fourth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Cholpon-Ata July 21 this year.

The meeting also touched upon the issues of information support for events within the framework of the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan in October 2022.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh side assured of its readiness to assist in carrying out the planned events. The sides expressed their readiness to continue active cooperation to promote the culture and traditions of the fraternal peoples.













Photo: kabar.kg