Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan kick off in Astana

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan kicked off in Astana, KABAR reports citing the Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture.

The program of events includes exhibitions, concerts, round tables, film screenings and much more. Days of Culture will last until October 29.

The first major event was the opening of the Days of Kyrgyz Cinema in the Keruen shopping mall.

On the same day, a forum of representatives of the intelligentsia of the two countries «Aalam alpy Aitmatov» was held at the National Academic Library. The main purpose of the event is to strengthen humanitarian ties between the two countries. In particular, the parties discussed the role of the work of two great writers Mukhtar Auezov and Chyngyz Aitmatov in intercultural cooperation. The forum was attended by representatives of state bodies, prominent public figures, representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

On October 27, the opening of the Bashtoo exhibition will take place at the National Museum of Kazakhstan. Its goal is to familiarize visitors with the works of the largest masters of Kyrgyz art.

Also on this day, a gala concert of Kyrgyz masters of art will be held, an exhibition of the historical and cultural heritage and crafts of Kyrgyzstan will open in the lobby of the theater of the State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theater named after K. Kuanyshbaev.

In addition, on October 28, an event dedicated to the Manas epic and concerts will be held.

On the final day of October 29, the solemn closing of the Days of Culture will take place, where the performance of the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater named after Toktobolot Abdymomunov «Samanchynyn Zholu» will be shown.



