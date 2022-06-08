Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Days of Culture of Kazakhstan to be held in Belarus next month

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2022, 21:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the First Deputy of Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolay Snopkov who arrived in Nur-Sultan for the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Belarussian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, Smailov noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further deepening and strengthening cooperation with Belarus, including enhancing mutual trade and investment.

«I believe there are all opportunities to increase bilateral trade turnover and develop trade and economic cooperation between our countries,» said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

According to him, seven projects worth $100mln have been carried out in the industrial cooperation. Two more projects to the tune of $14mln are under implementation; new projects are being elaborated.

On his part, Nikolay Snopkov said that Belarus takes interest in the comprehensive development of relations with Kazakhstan in all mutually beneficial areas.

«We are time-tested partners, therefore our task is to enhance and deepen cooperation in all spheres, with industrial cooperation and strengthening of different business ties between the countries as the basis,» said the First Deputy of Prime Minister of Belarus.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the implementation of joint projects in construction, agriculture, and energy, as well as interaction in civil aviation, holding the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Belarus as part of the International Art Festival Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk in July 2022.


