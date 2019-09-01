Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Day of Knowledge: Over 3 mln young Kazakhstanis to attend schools

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 September 2019, 10:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over three million young Kazakhstanis are to attend schools countrywide this year, Kazinform reports.

Today Kazakhstan traditionally marks the Day of Knowledge and the beginning of the 2019-2020 academic year. Governors of regions and mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities are expected to visit schools and wish schoolchildren a happy new academic year.

This year over three million young Kazakhstanis will pursue their studies at over 7,000 public schools across the country. Over 400,000 first-graders will begin their studies at schools, according to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The ministry confirmed that construction of 115 schools is underway in the country. 57 new schools will be put into commission this year. New schools will be unveiled in Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions as well as the Kazakh capital on September 1.

