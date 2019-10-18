Day of Afghan Youth in Kazakhstan: Journalism in Afghanistan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On October 18, 2019, UNESCO Almaty supported the day of Afghan Youth, organized by Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, as well as a memorial evening dedicated to Said Samim Faramarzu, a graduate of the faculty of pre-university education in 2011 and the faculty of Journalism in 2015.

Said Samim Faramarz, a student at KazNU al-Farabi in 2011-2015, an activist of the UN Model New Silk Road program, a talented journalist and correspondent for TOLOnews (TBC), died on September 5, 2018 in Kabul in the line of duty together with his colleague Razim Ahmadi due to explosion, the UNESCO Almaty official website reads.

An evening of memory invites participants to get acquainted with the work of the media in Afghanistan in today's realities. It will familiarize participants with what inspires modern youth to engage in journalism for the good of their country, helps to exchange experiences and develop dialogue at the international level on the Great Silk Road, and contributes to the development and strengthening of international cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.

The Day of Afghan Youth in Kazakhstan is organized in cooperation with the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Almaty, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Almaty, the UN Information Bureau in Kazakhstan and the al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The main goal is to honor the memory of journalists, to familiarize participants with UN safety actions and the work of the media in Afghanistan.