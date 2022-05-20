Davos 2022 to tackle global issues, find solutions to world's most urgent challenges

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The world’s top leaders in politics, business, civil society, academia, media and the arts are set to descend on the Swiss mountain village of Davos, as the World Economic Forum (WEF) hosts its first in-person Annual Meeting in over two years.

This extraordinary event takes place at a watershed moment in history from 22nd to 26th May, 2022, convening nearly 2,500 leaders to tackle global issues and find solutions to the world's most urgent challenges, including the ongoing global pandemic, geo-economic shocks and climate change, WAM reports.

«The Annual Meeting is the first summit that brings global leaders together in this new situation characterised by an emerging multipolar world as a result of the pandemic and war. The fact that nearly 2,500 leaders from politics, business civil society and media come together in person demonstrates the need for a trusted, informal and action-oriented global platform to confront the issues in a crisis-driven world,» said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum (WEF).

The meeting is held under the theme 'History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies'. It takes place at the most consequential geopolitical and geo-economic moment of the past three decades and against the backdrop of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Leaders will address urgent humanitarian and security challenges as they simultaneously advance long-standing economic, environmental and societal priorities – all while reinforcing the foundations of a stable global system.

Clarity of vision and unity of purpose will be crucial for making progress against the unprecedented complexity of a multipolar world. The meeting provides a unique environment in which to reconnect, exchange insights, gain fresh perspectives and advance solutions. It is also the starting point for a new era of global responsibility and cooperation.

Sessions address global cooperation; economic rebalancing; society, equity and global health; nature, food and climate; industry transformation; and innovation, governance and cybersecurity.

More than 50 heads of state and government are expected to join, among the 300 governmental representatives, to share their vision for the world. Over 1,250 leaders from the private sector will be participating, along with nearly 100 Global Innovators and Technology Pioneers – the world’s most promising tech and business start-ups and scale-ups.

Civil society will be represented by more than 200 leaders from NGOs, social entrepreneurs, academia, labour organisations, faith-based and religious groups, and over 400 media leaders and reporting press. The Annual Meeting will also bring together younger generations, with 100 members of the Forum’s Global Shaper and Young Global Leader communities participating.