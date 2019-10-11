Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Davide Villella is 7th in Gran Piemonte Top 10

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 October 2019, 10:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the Italian classic Gran Piemonte, the Italian Astana rider Davide Villella finished seventh after the decisive climb to the finish, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

In the final race before the final Monument of the season, Il Lombardia, everything came down to the final climb as the early breakaway got caught going into the final 20 kilometers of the race.

Egan Bernal was the strongest rider of the day, finishing ahead of his teammate Iván Sosa and Nans Peters. Astana riders Gorka Izagirre and Andrey Zeits both finished just outside the top 10 (13th and 20th).

Sport   Astana Pro Team  
