    Davide Villella is 2nd at CRO queen stage

    6 October 2019, 14:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The CRO Race reached its decisive phase with the queen 5th stage of the race to the top of the first category climb in Platak. Astana Pro Team did a solid and aggressive race, while Davide Villella was able to finish second, just 10 seconds behind the stage winner Adam Yates. Another Astana’s rider Andrey Zeits was 7th, while team’s trainee Vadim Pronskiy took the white jersey of the best young rider, the team informs on its website.

    With only one stage to go Adam Yates leads the general classification of the CRO Race, having 15 seconds on Davide Villella (2nd in the overall) and Victor De La Parte (3rd in the overall). Andrey Zeits is 4th, +0.33. Vadim Pronskiy has a comfortable lead in the best young rider classification, while Astana leads the overall team’s classification of the race.

    The final stage of the CRO Race will be held Oct 6: 154 km from Sveta Nedelja to Zagreb.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Astana Pro Team
