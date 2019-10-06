Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Davide Villella is 2nd at CRO queen stage

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 October 2019, 14:55
Davide Villella is 2nd at CRO queen stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The CRO Race reached its decisive phase with the queen 5th stage of the race to the top of the first category climb in Platak. Astana Pro Team did a solid and aggressive race, while Davide Villella was able to finish second, just 10 seconds behind the stage winner Adam Yates. Another Astana’s rider Andrey Zeits was 7th, while team’s trainee Vadim Pronskiy took the white jersey of the best young rider, the team informs on its website.

With only one stage to go Adam Yates leads the general classification of the CRO Race, having 15 seconds on Davide Villella (2nd in the overall) and Victor De La Parte (3rd in the overall). Andrey Zeits is 4th, +0.33. Vadim Pronskiy has a comfortable lead in the best young rider classification, while Astana leads the overall team’s classification of the race.

The final stage of the CRO Race will be held Oct 6: 154 km from Sveta Nedelja to Zagreb.

Sport   Astana Pro Team  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion