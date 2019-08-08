Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Davide Martinelli comes to Astana Pro Team

8 August 2019, 10:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is happy to announce the arrival of the Italian rider Davide Martinelli, who will join the Kazakh team from January 1st, 2020. The agreement has been signed for 1 year, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

I want to say that I am very happy to come in this great team! I’d like to thank Alexandr Vinokurov for trusting in me. I had a great opportunity to get some good experience in another big team and I am sure that in Astana I will find a great atmosphere where I will have a chance to show my best. I want to thank my present team Deceuninck - Quick Step for these years. Now I am ready to do another step in my career, said Davide Martinelli.

Davide Martinelli, 26, is a talented Italian rider with some good abilities in one-day races. Among his best results could be mentioned stage wins at the Tour de Pologne and the La Provence in 2016 as well as a gold medal at the U23 Italian National Championships and a bronze medal at the UEC U23 European Road Championships, both back in 2015. Together with his current team Martinelli won the general classification of the team’s competitions Hammer Limburg in 2018 and 2019.

These days Davide Martinelli is defending the colors of the Italian National Team at the UEC European Continental Championships in Netherlands.

In Davide Martinelli we see a big potential, first of all in the classics and one-day races. He spent a few years in a team, who is heavily specializing in this kind of races, so, despite he is still young, he already has some important experience, which will help the rider on the way to his goals. In our team Davide will get an opportunity to show himself at the classics, I think, he has some good chances to continue progressing as a professional rider. I am happy to welcome Davide in Astana Pro Team, said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.


