David Loria named Executive Director of FC Astana

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 October 2020, 12:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Former Kazakhstani footballer David Loria has been named the new Executive Director of FC Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the football club.

Loria is one of the most popular and decorated footballers in Kazakhstan. During his athletic career he played for Kazakhstani, Turkish, Swede, and Russian football clubs. In Kazakhstan, he played for Zhenis Astana, Esil, Shakhter Karagandy, Irtysh Pavlodar, Kairat, Ordabasy, and Lokomotiv.

Loria represented Kazakhstan in World Cup 2002, World Cup 2006, Euro 2008, and World Cup 2010 qualifiers.

He did the UEFA MIP executive master for international players program tailor made for players accustomed to winning trophies on the field, giving them a toolkit with which to lay the foundations for success off the field.


Kazakhstan   Football  
