Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    David Degtyarev lifts Kazakhstan to gold at Tokyo Paralympics

    26 August 2021, 16:25

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para-powerlifter David Degtyarev brought Kazakhstan its first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

    Kazakhstani Degtyarev earned gold by lifting 174 kg in the Men’s -54kg Powerlifting Final.

    French Axel Bourlon took home silver by lifting 165 kg, while bronze went to Dimitrios Bakochristos from Greece.

    This is the first medal for Kazakhstan’s Paralympic team in Tokyo.

    Born in 1996 in Akmola region David Degtyarev is trained by Yuri Kolesnikov. He has been going in for powerlifting since 2016. This year he set the Asian powerlifting record by lifting 185 kg at the World Cup in Tbilisi.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana