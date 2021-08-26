David Degtyarev lifts Kazakhstan to gold at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para-powerlifter David Degtyarev brought Kazakhstan its first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

Kazakhstani Degtyarev earned gold by lifting 174 kg in the Men’s -54kg Powerlifting Final.

French Axel Bourlon took home silver by lifting 165 kg, while bronze went to Dimitrios Bakochristos from Greece.

This is the first medal for Kazakhstan’s Paralympic team in Tokyo.

Born in 1996 in Akmola region David Degtyarev is trained by Yuri Kolesnikov. He has been going in for powerlifting since 2016. This year he set the Asian powerlifting record by lifting 185 kg at the World Cup in Tbilisi.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.



