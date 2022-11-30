Go to the main site
    David Charlin to represent Kazakhstan at Junior Eurovision 2022 in Armenia

    30 November 2022, 20:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – David Charlin, the finalist of the 4th International Song Contest Baqytty Bala-2022, is to represent Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision 2022 to take place on December 11, 2022, in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform cites Khabar TV channel.

    The Junior Eurovision 2022 Grand Final is to be aired on Khabar TV channel at 9:00pm Astana time on December 11.

    David Charlin of Kazakhstan is to sing the new Zher Ana song admired by many at the contest.

    The Junior Eurovision 2022 is to bring together young performers from 15 European countries.

    The winner is chosen by a jury vote and online voting.

    Notably, Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova represented Kazakhstan in the song contest in 2018, winning the sixth place. Last year, another Kazakhstani young singer Yerzhan Maxim won the second place performing Armanynnan kalma (Follow your dream). Karakat Bashanova was second in 2020, and Beknur Zhanibekuly and Alinur Khamzin were eight in 2021.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

