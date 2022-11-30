Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

David Charlin to represent Kazakhstan at Junior Eurovision 2022 in Armenia

30 November 2022, 20:10
David Charlin to represent Kazakhstan at Junior Eurovision 2022 in Armenia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – David Charlin, the finalist of the 4th International Song Contest Baqytty Bala-2022, is to represent Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision 2022 to take place on December 11, 2022, in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform cites Khabar TV channel.

The Junior Eurovision 2022 Grand Final is to be aired on Khabar TV channel at 9:00pm Astana time on December 11.

David Charlin of Kazakhstan is to sing the new Zher Ana song admired by many at the contest.

The Junior Eurovision 2022 is to bring together young performers from 15 European countries.

The winner is chosen by a jury vote and online voting.

Notably, Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova represented Kazakhstan in the song contest in 2018, winning the sixth place. Last year, another Kazakhstani young singer Yerzhan Maxim won the second place performing Armanynnan kalma (Follow your dream). Karakat Bashanova was second in 2020, and Beknur Zhanibekuly and Alinur Khamzin were eight in 2021.


Photo:ortcom.kz

Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners to remain unchanged – Tokayev
Imangali Tassmagambetov appointed as CSTO general secretary
Armenian PM welcomes Kazakh Head of State Tokayev in Yerevan
Read also
Tokayev meets with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann
3 Kazakhstanis vied at Kontiolahti Biathlon World Cup 2022
Kazakhstan faces rising shortage of mid-level skilled workers
33 apartment blocks, school left unheated in Rudnyi town of Kostanay region
Gianmarco Garofoli to join Astana Qazaqstan Team
Oligarchs must compensate for damages when handing over TPPs to state ownership
SPM-2 ready to operate at CPC marine terminal
Heat supply to be restored today in 17 apartment blocks of Ekibastuz
News Partner
Popular
1 Storm alert issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan
2 Producer prices up 28% in Oct, down 3.3% mt-on-mt in Italy
3 Iran registers zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
4 Kazakhstan to brace for freezing weather Nov 30
5 Kazakhstan and France reaffirm strategic partnership

News