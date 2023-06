NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Dauren Yeleussinov (8-0-1, 7KOs) lost in his 10th professional fight held in Guadalajara, Mexico, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

He stepped into the ring with Mexican boxer Juan Carlos Raygosa (16-15-3, 6KOs) to fight for a WBC International title.

Unfortunately for the Kazakh pro boxer, the Mexican athlete won by the judges’ decision.