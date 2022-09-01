1 September 2022 21:43

Dauren Temirbekov named new vice minister of finance of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dauren Temirbekov was named the new vice minister of finance of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Born in 1986 in Semey city, he is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Kazakh University of People’s Friendship, University of Sheffield.

His previous position was the department head at the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Фото: primeminister.kz











