Dauren Abayev named as CIS Deputy Secretary General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Dauren Abayev has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) instead of Beketzhan Zhumakhanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The appointment was confirmed by official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov.

It bears to remind that one month ago Dauren Abayev was relieved of the post of Minister of Culture and Sports after a one-year tenure.

Born in 1979 in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Leiden University. Throughout his career he worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh embassies in Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, and served at the Presidential Administration.

In 2011 he became the press secretary and adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He was the Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2016 and 2019.

He was appointed the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan from 2019 to 2020.

In May 2020 he took up the post of the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.