Dauren Abayev: Kazakhstan has always been open for coop in human rights protection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev participated in the II Annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom imitated by the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

Foreignministers and high representatives of 115 countries as well as more than 1,000religious and civilian activists from around the world participated in theevent, according to the Ministry’s press service.

Taking thefloor, Minister Abayev confirmed commitment of Kazakhstan’s new leadership tothe principles of ensuring of the freedom of religion and fundamental humanrights. In his words, the Government of Kazakhstan will continue takingmeasures to further create favorable conditions for the activity ofinterreligious associations and strengthening the inter-faith dialogue.





Dauren Abayev informed the eventparticipants about Kazakhstan’s experience in holding the Congress of World andTraditional Religions Leaders which had turned into a unique platform fordiscussing the decisions in promotion of inter-faith dialogue and mutual understandingamong various confessions.

The Minister told the participantsabout Kazakhstan’s efforts on countering extremism and terrorism, including repatriationof its nationals from combat zones in Syria and their integration into thesociety. He said that Kazakhstan was ready to share its experience in thisissue.





At the end, Dauren Abayev stressedthat Kazakhstan had always been open for cooperation in human rights protectionand ensuring religious freedom in the world.

On the sidelines of the event,the Kazakh Minister met with the U.S. Ambassador-at-Largefor International Religious Freedom SamuelD. Brownback and Michael Kelleher, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureauof Democracy, Human Rights and Labor. The sides discussed bilateral cooperationin inter-confessional dialogue, countering extremism and development of civilsociety. The parties agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in thisand other issues of humanitarian agenda.