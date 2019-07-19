Dauren Abayev: Kazakhstan has always been open for coop in human rights protection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev participated in the II Annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom imitated by the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

Foreign ministers and high representatives of 115 countries as well as more than 1,000 religious and civilian activists from around the world participated in the event, according to the Ministry’s press service.

Taking the floor, Minister Abayev confirmed commitment of Kazakhstan’s new leadership to the principles of ensuring of the freedom of religion and fundamental human rights. In his words, the Government of Kazakhstan will continue taking measures to further create favorable conditions for the activity of interreligious associations and strengthening the inter-faith dialogue.

Dauren Abayev informed the event participants about Kazakhstan’s experience in holding the Congress of World and Traditional Religions Leaders which had turned into a unique platform for discussing the decisions in promotion of inter-faith dialogue and mutual understanding among various confessions.

The Minister told the participants about Kazakhstan’s efforts on countering extremism and terrorism, including repatriation of its nationals from combat zones in Syria and their integration into the society. He said that Kazakhstan was ready to share its experience in this issue.

At the end, Dauren Abayev stressed that Kazakhstan had always been open for cooperation in human rights protection and ensuring religious freedom in the world.

On the sidelines of the event, the Kazakh Minister met with the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Samuel D. Brownback and Michael Kelleher, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor. The sides discussed bilateral cooperation in inter-confessional dialogue, countering extremism and development of civil society. The parties agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in this and other issues of humanitarian agenda.