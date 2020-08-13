Go to the main site
    Dauren Abayev extends congratulations on Kazinform’s 100th anniversary

    13 August 2020, 21:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Head of the Kazakh President’s Administration Dauren Abayev congratulated the staff of Kazinform International News Agency on its 100th anniversary since foundation.

    «Kazinform with the century-long history is the country’s first agency to receive international status. The unalterable rule of the agency is to timely disseminate news about Kazakhstan and world news, provide reliable information,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

    He also noted that Kazinform journalists always work in the frontline, efficiently combine professional skills and state reasons.

    In a conclusion he wished the agency further success.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

