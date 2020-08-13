Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Dauren Abayev extends congratulations on Kazinform’s 100th anniversary

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 August 2020, 21:20
Dauren Abayev extends congratulations on Kazinform’s 100th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Head of the Kazakh President’s Administration Dauren Abayev congratulated the staff of Kazinform International News Agency on its 100th anniversary since foundation.

«Kazinform with the century-long history is the country’s first agency to receive international status. The unalterable rule of the agency is to timely disseminate news about Kazakhstan and world news, provide reliable information,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

He also noted that Kazinform journalists always work in the frontline, efficiently combine professional skills and state reasons.

In a conclusion he wished the agency further success.


Mass media  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport