Dauren Abayev awards President’s prizes and grants to mass media workers

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 June 2020, 13:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dauren Abayev read out the congratulatory message on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to mass media workers on the occasion of their professional holiday in Nur-Sultan on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

In his congratulatory message, the Head of State highlighted the role of mass media during the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that journalists had to work round the clock along with healthcare and law-enforcement workers.

Afterwards, Dauren Abayev congratulated the laureates of the President’s prizes and grants as well as the staff of Kazakhstani newspapers and news agencies commended by President Tokayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to award the President’s prizes to Editor-in-chief of Qazaq adebieti newspaper Dauren Kuatov, Chairman of the Board of Republican Newspaper Egemen Qazaqstan JSC Darkhan Kydyrali, director of Zhetysu TV channel Serik Sarybai, and chief editor of analytical TV shows of Khabar TV channel Alexander Trukhachev.

The President’s grants in the sphere of mass media went to Albina Ashim, correspondent of Qazaqstan TV channel, Makpal Madiyarova, correspondent of Khabar TV channel, Marzhan Nurusheva, editor and TV host of Semei TV channel, and Zhandos Smailov, editor of Azattyq rukhy news agency

President Tokayev also expressed his commendation to the staff of Ana tili newspaper, Kazinform International News Agency, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda republican newspaper, and Mangistau branch of Qazaqstan TV channel.

