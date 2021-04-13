Go to the main site
    Daulet Turlykhanov reelected as UWW Asia president

    13 April 2021, 11:30

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Renowned Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Daulet Turlykhanov has been reelected to the post of President of the United World Wrestling Asia (UWW Asia) for another 4 years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Turlykhanov’s reelection took place at the election of the General Assembly of the United World Wrestling Asia on April 12. Seven new members joined the UWW Asia Executive Committee.

    Attending the UWW Asia elections were United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalovic, UWW Vice-Presidents Mikhail Mamiashviliand Akhroldjan Ruziev, and UWW Bureau member Zamel Sayyaf Al Shahrani.


    Photo: prosports.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Elections Kazakhstan
