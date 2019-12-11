Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Date of next session of National Public Confidence Council announced

    11 December 2019, 13:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The second session of the National Public Confidence Council is set to be held on December 20, Adviser to President Yerlan Karin revealed on his official Telegram channel, Kazinform reports.

    Recall that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree on the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 12, 2019. The first session of the Council chaired by President Tokayev took place at the Palace of Independence on September 6.

    Eminent statesmen, public figures, reps of political parties and NGOs comprise the Council. Head of the Presidential Administration, Human Rights Commissioner, Children’s Rights Commissioner and other officials are also included into the Council.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships